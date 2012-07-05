FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 5, 2012 / 4:56 PM / in 5 years

"Gone Girl" jumps to top of U.S. bestsellers list

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - “Gone Girl” shot to the top of Publishers Weekly’s bestseller list on Thursday, bumping “Wicked Business” out of the No. 1 spot.

The list is compiled using data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide.

Hardcover Fiction Last Week

1. “Gone Girl” by Gillian Flynn (Crown, $25.00) 2

2. “Wicked Business” by Janet Evanovich (Bantam $28) 1

3. “Bloodline: A Sigma Force Novel” by James Rollins (William Morrow, 27.99) -

4. “Summerland” by Elin Hilderbrand (Reagan Arthur, $26.99) -

5. “Calico Joe” by John Grisham (Doubleday, $24.95) 3

6. “The Age of Miracles” by Karen Thompson Walker (Random House, $26.00) -

7. “The Storm” by Clive Cussler (Putnam, $27.95) 4

8. “Mission to Paris” by Alan Furst (Random House, $27.00) 11

9. “Porch Lights” by Dorothea Benton Frank (William Morrow, $25.99) 7

10. “11th Hour” by James Patterson & Maxine Paetro (Little, Brown, $27.99) 5

Hardcover Nonfiction

1. “Cowards” by Glenn Beck (Threshold Editions, $28.00) 1

2. “Wild” by Cheryl Strayed (Knopf, $25.95) 3

3. “The Amateur” by Edward Klein (Regnery, $27.95) 2

4. “Killing Lincoln” by Bill O‘Reilly & Martin Dugard (Holt, $28) 4

5. “The Skinny Rules” by Bob Harper (Ballantine, $26.00) 6

6. “An American Son” by Marco Rubio (Sentinel, $26.95) 11

7. “It Worked for Me” by Colin Powell (Harper, $27.99) 5

8. “Leading Culture Change in Global Organizations” by Daniel Denison (Jossey-Bass, $34.95) -

9. “What Really Happened: John Edwards, Our Daughter and Me” by Rielle Hunter (Benbella, $24.95) -

10. “The Great Destroyer” by David Limbaugh (Regnery, $29.95) 7

Week ending July 1, 2012, powered by Nielsen BookScan (c) 2012 The Nielsen Company.

Editing by Patricia Reaney and Jan Paschal

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
