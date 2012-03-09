FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
"Lone Wolf" stays at top of Bestsellers List
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Honda Motor Co
March 9, 2012 / 4:35 PM / 6 years ago

"Lone Wolf" stays at top of Bestsellers List

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - “Lone Wolf” held its place at the top of the Publishers Weekly best-sellers list on Friday.

The list is compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide.

Hardcover Fiction Last Week

1. “Lone Wolf” by Jodi Picoult (Atria, $28) 1

2. “Victims” by Jonathan Kellerman -

3. “Kill Shot” by Vince Flynn (Atria, $27.99) 4

4. “Celebrity in Death” by J.D. Robb (Putnam, $27.95) 2

5. “Private Games” by James Patterson & Mark Sullivan (Little, Brown, $27.99) 5

6. “The Wolf Gift” by Anne Rice (Knopf, $25.95) 7

7. “Defending Jacob” by William Landay (Delacorte, $26) 6

8. “Cinnamon Roll Murder” by Joanne Fluke (Kensington, $24) -

9. “A Perfect Blood” by Kim Harrison (Harper Voyager, $26.99) 3

10. “11/22/63” by Stephen King (Scribner, $35) 10

Hardcover nonfiction

1. “American Sniper” by Chris Kyle, with Scott McEwen & Jim DeFelice (Morrow, $26.99) 1

2. “The Blood Sugar Solution” by Mark Hyman (Little, Brown $27.99) -

3. “Killing Lincoln” by Bill O‘Reilly & Martin Dugard (Holt, $28) 4

4. “The Power of Habit” by Charles Duhigg (Random House, $28) -

5. “The End of Illness” by David Agus, M.D. (Free Press, $26) 3

6. “Steve Jobs” by Walter Isaacson (Simon & Schuster, $35) 6

7. “Becoming China’s Bitch” by Peter Kiernan (Turner, $27.95) -

8. “Wishes Fulfilled” by Wayne W. Dyer (Hay House, $24.95) -

9. “Indivisible” by James Robison & Jay W. Richards (FaithWords, $21.99) 7

10. “Let It Go” by T.D. Jakes

(Atria, $25) -

Editing by Christine Kearney

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.