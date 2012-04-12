"The Lost Years" tops bestsellers list

NEW YORK (Reuters) - “The Lost Years” soared to the top of the Publishers Weekly best-sellers list on Thursday.

The list is compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide.

Hardcover Fiction Last Week

1. “The Lost Years” by Mary Higgins Clark (Simon & Schuster, $26.99) -

2. “Guilty Wives” by James Patterson & David Ellis (Little, Brown, $27.99) 2

3. “Sacré Bleu” by Christopher Moore (Morrow, $26.99) -

4. “The Limpopo Academy of Private Detection” by Alexander McCall Smith (Pantheon, $24.95) -

5. “Betrayal” by Danielle Steet (Delacorte $28) 3

6. “The Shoemaker’s Wife” by Adriana Trigiani (Harper, $26.99) -

7. “The Beginner’s Goodbye” by Anne Tyler (Knopf, $24.95) -

8. “Stay Close” by Harlan Coben (Dutton, $27.95) 4

9. “Lover Reborn” by J.R. Ward (NAL, $27.95) 1

10. “Gypped” by Carol Higgins Clark (Scribner, $25) -

Hardcover nonfiction

1. “Drift” by Rachel Maddow (Crown, $25) 1

2. “Weeknights with Giada” by Giada De Laurentiis (Clarkson Potter, $35) 2

3. “The Big Miss” by Hank Haney (Crown, $26) 3

4. “Trickle Down Tyranny” by Michael Savage (Morrow, $26.99) -

5. “The Pioneer Woman Cooks: Food from My Frontier” by Ree Drummond (Morrow, $29.99) 5

6. “Imagine” by Jonah Lehrer (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, $26) 4

7. “Mrs. Kennedy and Me” by Clint Hill with Lisa McCubbin (Gallery, $26) -

8. “Wild” by Cheryl Strayed (Knopf, $25.95) 10

9. “All In” by Paula Broadwell with Vernon Loeb (Penguin Press, $29.95) -

10. “The Blood Sugar Solution” by Mark Hyman M.D.(Little, Brown $27.99) 8