"The Innocent" soars to top of bestsellers list
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
#Honda Motor Co
April 26, 2012 / 6:50 PM / in 5 years

"The Innocent" soars to top of bestsellers list

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The cover of John Grisham's new book "Calico Joe" is seen in an undated publicity image. REUTERS/Random House/Handout

NEW YORK (Reuters) - David Baldacci’s latest novel, “The Innocent,” shot to the top of Publishers Weekly best-sellers list on Thursday.

The list is compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide.

Hardcover Fiction Last Week

1. “The Innocent” by David Baldacci (Grand Central, $27.99) -

2. “The Witness” by Nora Roberts (Putnam, $27.95) -

3. “Calico Joe” by John Grisham 1

4. “Unnatural Acts,” Stuart Woods (Putnam, $26.95) -

5. “Guilty Wives” by James Patterson & David Ellis (Little, Brown, $27.99) 2

6. “The Lost Years” by Mary Higgins Clark (Simon & Schuster, $26.99) 4

7. ”What Doesn’t Kill You. Iris Johansen (St. Martin‘s, $27.99) -

8. “Come Home” by Lisa Scottoline (St. Martin‘s, $27.99) 3

9. “The Shoemaker’s Wife” by Adriana Trigiani (Harper, $26.99) 5

10. “Sacré Bleu” by Christopher Moore (Morrow, $26.99) 6

Hardcover Nonfiction

1. “Drift” by Rachel Maddow (Crown, $25) 1

2. “Let’s Pretend That This Never Happened” by Jenny Lawson (Putnam/Amy Einhorn, $25.95) -

3. “The Pioneer Woman Cooks: Food from My Frontier” by Ree Drummond (Morrow, $29.99) 4

4. “Imagine” by Jonah Lehrer (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, $26) 9

5. “The Presidents Club” by Nancy Gibbs & Michael Duffy (Simon & Schuster, $32.50) -

6. “The Blood Sugar Solution” by Mark Hyman M.D.(Little, Brown $27.99) 6

7. “The Big Miss” by Hank Haney (Crown, $26) 3

8. “By Invitation Only. Alexis Maybank & Alexandra” by Wilkis Wilson (Portfolio, $27.95) -

9. “Steve Jobs” by Walter Isaacson (Simon & Schuster, $35) 12

10. “Mrs. Kennedy and Me” by Clint Hill with Lisa McCubbin (Gallery, $26) 7

Editing by Patricia Reaney

