"11th Hour" debuts at top of bestsellers list
May 17, 2012 / 7:20 PM / in 5 years

"11th Hour" debuts at top of bestsellers list

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - “11th Hour,” jumped straight to the top of Publishers Weekly best-sellers list on Thursday.

The list is compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide.

Hardcover Fiction Last Week

1. “11th Hour” by James Patterson & Maxine Paetro (Little, Brown, $27.99) -

2. “Bring Up the Bodies” by Hilary Mantel (Holt, $28) -

3. “Deadlocked” by Charlaine Harris (Ace, $27.95) 1

4. “In One Person” by John Irving (Simon & Schuster, $28) -

5. “The Road to Grace” by Richard Paul Evans (Simon & Schuster, $19.99) -

6. “The Innocent” by David Baldacci (Grand Central, $27.99) 3

7. “Calico Joe” by John Grisham, (Doubleday, $24.95) 4

8. “Home” by Toni Morrison (Knopf, $24) -

9. “The Wind Through the Keyhole” by Stephen King (Scribner, $27) 2

10. “The Sins of the Father” by Jeffrey Archer (St. Martin‘s, $27.99) -

Hardcover Nonfiction

1. “The Passage of Power” by Robert A. Caro (Knopf, $35) 1

2. “I Am a Pole (And So Can You!)” by Stephen Colbert (Grand Central, 15.99) -

3. “Lots of Candles, Plenty of Cake” by Anna Quindlen (Random House, $26) 3

4. “Most Talkative” by Andy Cohen (Holt, $25) -

5. “Screwed!” by Dick Morris & Eileen McGann (Broadside, $27.99) -

6. “Bombshell” by Suzanne Somers (Crown, $26) -

7. “The Pioneer Woman Cooks: Food from My Frontier” by Ree Drummond (Morrow, $29.99) 5

8. “This Is How” by Augusten Burroughs (St. Martin‘s, $24.99)

9. “Prague Winter” by Madeleine Albright (Harper, $29.99) 4

10. “Killing Lincoln” by Bill O‘Reilly & (Martin Dugard. Holt, $28) 16

Editing by Patricia Reaney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
