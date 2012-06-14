FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Ford Motor Co
June 14, 2012 / 9:20 PM / 5 years ago

"Kiss The Dead" debuts at top of bestsellers list

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - American fantasy writer Laurell K. Hamilton’s new book, “Kiss The Dead,” debuted on the top of Publishers Weekly best-sellers list on Thursday.

The list is compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide.

Hardcover Fiction Last Week

1. “Kiss The Dead” by Laurell K. Hamilton (Berkley, $27.95) -

2. “The Storm” by Clive Cussler (Putnam, $27.95) 1

3. “Gone Girl” by Gillian Flynn (Crown, $25.00) -

4. “Calico Joe” by John Grisham, (Doubleday, $24.95) 4

5. “11th Hour” by James Patterson & Maxine Paetro (Little, Brown, $27.99) 2

6. “Stolen Prey” by John Sandford (Putnam, $27.95) 3

7. “Spring Fever” by Mary Kay Andrews (St. Martin‘s, $25.99) -

8. “The Innocent” by David Baldacci (Grand Central, $27.99) 4

9. “The Bourne Imperative” by Eric Van Lustbader (Grand Central, $27.99) 9

10. “A Blaze of Glory” by Jeff Shaara (Ballantine Books, $28.00) -

Hardcover Nonfiction

1. “The Amateur” by Edward Klein (Regnery, $27.95) 2

2. “The Great Destroyer” by David Limbaugh (Regnery, $29.95) -

3. “It Worked for Me” by Colin Powell (Harper, $27.99) 1

4. “Killing Lincoln” by Bill O‘Reilly & Martin Dugard (Holt, $28) 7

5. “The Skinny Rules” by Bob Harper (Ballantine, $26.00) 3

6. “Wild” by Cheryl Strayed (Knopf, $25.95) 25

7. “How Excellent Companies Avoid Dumb Things” by Neil Smith (Palgrave Macmillan, $26.00) -

8. “American Grown” by Michelle Obama (Crown, $30.00) 4

9. “Cronkite” by Douglas Brinkley (Harper, $34.99) 10

10. “I Hate Everyone .. ” by Joan Rivers (Berkley, 25.99) -

Week ending June 10, 2012, powered by Nielsen BookScan (c) 2012 The Nielsen Company.

Editing by Christine Kearney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
