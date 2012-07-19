FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
"Shadow of Night" tops U.S. bestsellers list
July 19, 2012 / 5:21 PM / in 5 years

"Shadow of Night" tops U.S. bestsellers list

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - “Shadow of Night,” the newest book by Deborah Harkness, shot to the top of Publishers Weekly’s bestseller list on Thursday.

The list is compiled using data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide.

Hardcover Fiction Last Week

1. “Shadow of Night” by Deborah Harkness (Viking, $28.95) -

2. “I, Michael Bennett,” by James Patterson/Michael Ledwidge (Little, Brown, $27.99) -

3. “Gone Girl” by Gillian Flynn (Crown, $25.00) 1

4. “Backfire,” by Catherine Coulter (Crown, $25.00) -

5. “The Next Best Thing” by Jennifer Weiner (Atria, $26.99) 3

6. “Wicked Business” by Janet Evanovich (Bantam $28) 2

7. “The Great Escape” by Susan Elizabeth Phillips (William Morrow, $25.99) -

8. “Batman: Earth One” by Geoff Johns (DC Comics, $22.99) -

9. “A Dance with Dragons” by George R. R. Martin (Bantam, $35.00) 8

10. “The Prisoner of Heaven” by Carlos Ruiz Zafón (Harper, $25.99) -

Hardcover Nonfiction

1. “Wild” by Cheryl Strayed (Knopf, $25.95) 2

2. “The Amateur” by Edward Klein (Regnery, $27.95) 3

3. “Killing Lincoln” by Bill O‘Reilly & Martin Dugard (Holt, $28.00) 6

4. “Dream Team” by Jack McCallum (Ballantine, $28.00) -

5. “The Skinny Rules” by Bob Harper (Ballantine, $26.00) 7

6. “Cowards” by Glenn Beck (Threshold Editions, $28.00) 5

7. “The Great Destroyer” by David Limbaugh (Regnery, $29.95) 8

8. “It Worked for Me” by Colin Powell (Harper, $27.99) 9

9. “Cupcakes and Cashmere” by Emily Schuman (Abrams Image, $19.95) -

10. “Mick” by Christopher Andersen (Gallery Books, $27.00) -

Week ending July 15, 2012, powered by Nielsen BookScan (c) 2012 The Nielsen Company.

Editing by Patricia Reaney and Andre Grenon

