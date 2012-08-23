FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
"Gone Girl" holds on to top of U.S. bestseller list
August 23, 2012 / 11:11 PM / 5 years ago

"Gone Girl" holds on to top of U.S. bestseller list

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - “Gone Girl” kept its position at the top spot of Publishers Weekly’s bestseller list on Thursday.

The list is compiled using data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide.

Hardcover Fiction Last Week

1. “Gone Girl” by Gillian Flynn (Crown, $25.00) 1

2. “The Inn at Rose Harbor” by Debbie Macomber (Ballantine, $26.00) -

3. “Friends Forever” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte, $28.00) 2

4. “Odd Apocalypse” by Dean R. Koontz (Bantam, $28.00) 3

5. “Where We Belong” by Emily Giffin (St. Martin‘s, $27.99) 4

6. “Black List: A Thriller” by Brad Thor (Atria, $27.99) 5

7. “The Kingmaker’s Daughter” by Philippa Gregory (Touchstone Books, $29.99) -

8. “I, Michael Bennett” by James Patterson/Michael Ledwidge (Little, Brown, $27.99) 8

9. “The Fallen Angel” by Daniel Silva (Harper, $27.99) 7

10. “The Spymasters” by W. E. B. Griffin (Putnam Adult, $27.95) 6

Hardcover Nonfiction

1. “The Amateur” by Edward Klein (Regnery, $27.95) 3

2. “Obama’s America” by Dinesh D‘Souza (Regnery, $ 27.95) -

3. “Topgrading, 3rd Edition,” by

Bradford Smart (Portfolio, $29.95) -

4. “Wild” by Cheryl Strayed (Knopf, $25.95) 2

5. “Wheat Belly” by William Davis (Rodale Press, $25.99) 5

6. “Killing Lincoln” by Bill O‘Reilly & Martin Dugard (Holt, $28.00) 4

7. “Solo: A Memoir of Hope” by Hope Solo (Harper, $24.99) -

8. “Dearie: The Remarkable Life of Julia Child” by Bob Spitz (Knopf, 29.95) 7

9. “Double Cross” by Ben Macintyre (Crown, $26.00) 6

10. “American Sniper” by Chris Kyle (William & Morrow, $29.99) 18

Week ending Aug 19, 2012, powered by Nielsen BookScan (c) 2012 The Nielsen Company.

Editing by Christine Kearney

Editing by Christine Kearney
