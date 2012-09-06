FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Reviews News
September 6, 2012 / 3:50 PM / 5 years ago

Gone Girl' holds steady on top of U.S. bestseller list

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - “Gone Girl” retained the top spot on Publishers Weekly’s bestseller list on Thursday.

The list is compiled using data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide.

Hardcover Fiction Last Week

1. “Gone Girl” by Gillian Flynn (Crown, $25.00) 1

2. “Last to Die” by Tess Gerritsen (Ballantine, $27.00) -

3. “The Beautiful Mystery” by Louise Penny (Minotaur Books, $25.99) -

4. “The Inn at Rose Harbor” by Debbie Macomber (Ballantine, $26.00) 2

5. “Bones Are Forever” by Kathy Reichs (Scribner, $26.99) -

6. “Friends Forever” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte, $28.00) 4

7. “Where We Belong” by Emily Giffin (St. Martin‘s, $27.99) 5

8. “Odd Apocalypse” by Dean R. Koontz (Bantam, $28.00) 3

9. “Black List: A Thriller” by Brad Thor (Atria, $27.99) 7

10. “I, Michael Bennett” by James Patterson/Michael Ledwidge (Little, Brown, $27.99) 8

Hardcover Nonfiction

1. “Obama’s America” by Dinesh D‘Souza (Regnery, $ 27.95) 2

2. ”The Power of the Prophetic Blessing by John Hagee (Worthy Publishing, $22.99) -

3. “Killing Lincoln” by Bill O‘Reilly & Martin Dugard (Holt, $28.00) 6

4. “Wild” by Cheryl Strayed (Knopf, $25.95) 5

5. “The Amateur” by Edward Klein (Regnery, $27.95) 4

6. “Paterno” by Joe Posnanski (Simon & Schuster, $28.00) 1

7. “Dearie: The Remarkable Life of Julia Child” by Bob Spitz (Knopf, 29.95) 9

8. “Double Cross” by Ben Macintyre (Crown, $26.00) 10

9. “American Sniper” by Chris Kyle (William Morrow, $26.99) 11

10. “Every Love Story Is a Ghost Story” by D. T. Max (Viking, $27.95) -

Week ending Sept 2, 2012, powered by Nielsen BookScan (c) 2012 The Nielsen Company.

Editing by Patricia Reaney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
