FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
"The Black Box" debuts at top of U.S. bestseller list
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Honda Motor Co
December 6, 2012 / 5:40 PM / in 5 years

"The Black Box" debuts at top of U.S. bestseller list

Christine Kearney

2 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - “The Black Box” debuted at the top of the Publishers Weekly’s bestseller list on Thursday.

The list is compiled using data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide.

Hardcover Fiction Last Week

1. “The Black Box” by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown, $27.99) -

2. “Notorious Nineteen” by Janet Evanovich (Bantam, $28.00) 1

3. “Cold Days” by Jim Butcher (Roc, $27. 95) -

4. “The Forgotten” by David Baldacci (Grand Central, $27.99) 3

5. “The Racketeer” by John Grisham (Doubleday, $28.95) 5

6. “Agenda 21” by Glenn Beck (Threshold, $26.00) 2

7. “Merry Christmas, Alex Cross” by James Patterson (Little, Brown, $28.99) 4

8. “The Last Man” by Vince Flynn (Atria, $27.99) 6

9. “Gone Girl” by Gillian Flynn (Crown, $25.00) 8

10. “The Casual Vacancy” by J. K. Rowling (Little, Brown, $35.00) 7

Hardcover Nonfiction

1. “Killing Kennedy” by Bill O‘Reilly (Henry Holt, $28.00) 1

2. “Barefoot Contessa Foolproof” by Ina Garten (Clarkson Potter, $35.00) 2

3. “Thomas Jefferson” by Jon Meacham (Random House, $35.00) 4

4. “Guinness World Records 2013” (Guinness World Records) 5

5. “No Easy Day” by Mark Owen (Dutton, $26.95) 6

6. “The Virgin Diet” by J.J. Virgin (Harlequin, $25.95) -

7. “The 4-Hour Chef” by Timothy Ferris (New Harvest, $35.00) 3

8. “America Again” by Stephen Colbert (Grand Central, $28.99) 10

9. (tied) “The Smitten Kitchen Cookbook” by Deb Perelman (Knopf, $35.00) 9

9. (tied) “I Declare: 31 Promises to Speak” by Joel Osteen (FaithWords, $21.99) 9

(Editing by Christine Kearney)

This story corrects to show hardcover nonfiction tied for No. 9

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.