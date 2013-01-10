FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 10, 2013 / 6:45 PM / in 5 years

"Gone Girl" takes top spot on U.S. bestseller list

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Gillian Flynn’s novel “Gone Girl” snatched the No. 1 spot on Publishers Weekly’s bestseller list on Thursday from author John Grisham, whose newest work dropped to No. 3.

The list is compiled using data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide.

Hardcover Fiction Last Week

1. “Gone Girl” by Gillian Flynn (Crown, $25.00) 2

2. “Empire and Honor” by W. E. B. Griffin (Putnam, $27.95) -

3. “The Racketeer” by John Grisham (Doubleday, $28.95) 1

4. “Threat Vector” by Tom Clancy (Putnam, $28.95) 3

5. “Cross Roads” by William Paul Young (FaithWords, $24.99) 8

6. “The Forgotten” by David Baldacci (Grand Central, $27.99) 7

7. “Shadow Woman” by Linda Howard (Ballantine, $27.00) -

8. “Notorious Nineteen” by Janet Evanovich (Bantam, $28.00) 6

9. ”The Twelve Tribes of Hattie, by Ayana Mathis (Knopf, $24.95) 12

10. “The Casual Vacancy” by J.K. Rowling (Little, Brown, $35.00) 4

Hardcover Nonfiction

1. “Shred: The Revolutionary Diet” by Ian K. Smith, M.D. (St. Martin‘s, $24.99) -

2. “Killing Kennedy” by Bill O‘Reilly (Henry Holt, $28.00) 1

3. “Barefoot Contessa Foolproof” by Ina Garten (Clarkson Potter, $35.00) 4

4. “I Declare: 31 Promises to Speak” by Joel Osteen (FaithWords, $21.99) 8

5. “Thomas Jefferson” by Jon Meacham (Random House, $35.00) 2

6. “The World Until Yesterday” by Jared Diamond (Viking, $36.00) -

7. “No Easy Day” by Mark Owen (Dutton, $26.95) 3

8. “To Sell Is Human” by Daniel H. Pink (Riverhead, $26.95) -

9. “The 8-Hour Diet” by David Zinczenko (Rodale, $26.99) -

10. “7 Years Younger” by Good Housekeeping (Filipacchi, $25.95) -

Week ended January 6, 2012, powered by Nielsen BookScan (c) 2012 The Nielsen Company.

Editing by Patricia Reaney and Doina Chiacu

