"A Memory of Light" holds on to top spot of U.S. bestseller list

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Robert Jordan’s book “A Memory of Light” retained the No. 1 spot on Publishers Weekly’s bestseller list on Thursday for the second consecutive week.

The list is compiled using data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide.

Hardcover Fiction Last Week

1. “A Memory of Light” by Robert Jordan and Brandon Sanderson (Tor, $34.99) 1

2. “The Fifth Assassin” by Brad Meltzer (Grand Central, $27.99) -

3. “Gone Girl” by Gillian Flynn (Crown, $25.00) 2

4. “Tenth of December: Stories” by George Saunders (Random House, $26.00) 6

5. “The Husband List” by Janet Evanovich (St. Martin‘s, $27.99) 3

6. “The Third Bullet” by Stephen Hunter (Simon & Schuster, $26.99) -

7. “The Racketeer” by John Grisham (Doubleday, $28.95) 7

8. “Collateral Damage” by Stuart Woods (Putnam, $26.95) 4

9. ”Kinsey and Me: Stories“ by Sue Grafton” (Putnam/Marian Wood, $27.95) 5

10. “Cross Roads” by William Paul Young (FaithWords, $24.99) 9

Hardcover Nonfiction

1. “Shred: The Revolutionary Diet” by Ian K. Smith, M.D. (St. Martin‘s, $24.99) 1

2. “Killing Kennedy” by Bill O‘Reilly (Henry Holt, $28.00) 2

3. “My Beloved World” by Sonia Sotomayor (Knopf, $27.95) -

4. “Eat More of What You Love” by Marlene Koch (Running Press, $27.00) -

5. “I Declare: 31 Promises to Speak” by Joel Osteen (FaithWords, $21.99) 9

6. “No Easy Day” by Mark Owen (Dutton, $26.95) 7

7. “The Plan” by Lyn-Genet Recitas (Grand Central, $25.99) 3

8. “The End of Diabetes” by Joel Fuhrman (HarperOne, $26.99) 13

9. “Barefoot Contessa Foolproof” by Ina Garten (Clarkson Potter, $35.00) 6

10. “The Virgin Diet” by J. J. Virgin (Harlequin, $25.95) 8

Week ended January 20, 2012, powered by Nielsen BookScan (c) 2012 The Nielsen Company.