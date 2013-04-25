FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Top of U.S. bestseller list
April 25, 2013 / 7:20 PM / in 4 years

Top of U.S. bestseller list

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Nora Roberts’ “Whiskey Beach” debuted at the top of the Publishers Weekly’s bestseller list on Thursday.

The list is compiled using data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide.

Hardcover Fiction Last Week

1. “Whiskey Beach” by Nora Roberts - (Putnam, $27.95)

2. “Daddy’s Gone a Hunting” by Mary Higgins (Simon & Schuster, $26.99) 1

3. “Talking Eve” by Iris Johansen - (St. Martin‘s, $27.99)

4. “Starting Now” by Debbie Macomber (Ballantine, $26.00) 3

5. “Don’t Go” by Lisa Scottoline (St Martin‘s, $27.99) 2

6. “Six Years” by Harlan Coben (Dutton, $27.95) 5

7. “Unintended Consequences” by Stuart Woods (Putnam, $26.95) 4

8. “Gone Girl” by Gillian Flynn (Crown, $25.00) 7

9. “Life After Life” by Kate Atkinson (L.B./Reagan Arthur, $27.99) 6

10. “The Burgess Boys” by Elizabeth Strout (Random House, $26.00) 9

Hardcover Nonfiction

1. “Lean In” by Sheryl Sandberg (Knopf, $24.95) 1

2. “LeaderShift” by Orrin Woodward & Oliver DeMille (Grand Central/Business Plus, $25.99) -

3. “The One Thing” by Gary Keller (Bard Press, $24.95) 13

4. “The Fast Metabolism Diet” by Haylie Pomroy (Harmony, $26.00) 2

5. “It’s All Good” by Gwyneth Paltrow (Grand Central, $32.00) 3

6. “The Duck Commander Family ” by Willie & Korie Robertson (Howard Books, $23.99) 4

7. “The Athena Doctrine” by John Gerzema & Michael D‘Antonio (Jossey-Bass, $27.95) -

8. “Life Code” by Dr. Phil McGraw (Bird Street Books, $26.00) 5

9. “Man 2.0 Engineering the Alpha” by John Romaniello & Adam /Bornstein (HarperOne, $27.99) -

10. “Relish” by Daphne Oz (William Morrow, $27.50) -

Week ended April 21, 2013, powered by Nielsen BookScan (c) 2012 The Nielsen Company.

Editing by Chris Michaud and Bill Trott

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
