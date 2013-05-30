FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dan Brown's 'Inferno' holds top spot on U.S. best-sellers list
May 30, 2013 / 4:55 PM / in 4 years

Dan Brown's 'Inferno' holds top spot on U.S. best-sellers list

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - “Inferno,” Dan Brown’s latest book, maintained the top spot on the U.S. best-sellers list on Thursday for the second week.

The list is compiled using data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide.

Hardcover Fiction Last Week

1. “Inferno” by Dan Brown (Doubleday,

$29.95) 1

2. “And the Mountains Echoed” by Khaled Hosseini (Riverhead, $28.95) -

3. “The 12th of Never” by James Patterson and Maxine Paetro (Little, Brown,

$27.99) 2

4. “Dead Ever After” by Charlaine Harris (Ace, $27.95) 3

5. “Silken Prey” by John Sandford (Putnam, $27.95) 4

6. “The Hit” by David Baldacci (Grand Central, $27.99) 5

7. “A Chain of Thunder” by Jeff Shaara (Ballantine, $28.00) -

8. “Whiskey Beach” by Nora Roberts (Putnam, $27.95) 6

9. “Gone Girl” by Gillian Flynn (Crown, $25.00) 8

10. “Vader’s Little Princess” by Jeffrey Brown (Chronicle, $14.95) 22

Hardcover Non-fiction

1. “Happy, Happy, Happy” by Phil Robertson (Howard Books, $24.99) 1

2. “Eleven Rings” by Phil Jackson (Penguin, $27.95) -

3. “Lean In” by Sheryl Sandberg (Knopf, $24.95) 3

4. “The Duck Commander Family ” by Willie & Korie Robertson (Howard Books, $23.99) 5

5. “Let’s Explore Diabetes with Owls” by David Sedaris (Little, Brown, $27.00) 4

6. “Keep It Pithy” by Bill O‘Reilly (Crown Archetype, $21.99) 6

7. “The Guns at Last Light” by Rick Atkinson (Henry Holt, $40) 2

8. “The 100” by Jorge Cruise (William Morrow, $25.99) -

9. “My Greek Drama” by Gianna Angelopoulos (Greenleaf, $26.95) 12

10. “Life Code” by Dr. Phil McGraw (Bird Street Books, $26.00) 8

Week that ended May 26, 2013, powered by Nielsen BookScan (c) 2013 The Nielsen Company.

Editing by Patricia Reaney and Vicki Allen

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
