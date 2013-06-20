'Inferno' tops U.S. best-sellers list for fifth week

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Dan Brown’s thriller “Inferno” maintained its perch on top of the U.S. best-sellers list on Thursday for the fifth consecutive week.

The list is compiled using data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide.

Hardcover Fiction Last Week

1. “Inferno” by Dan Brown (Doubleday,

$29.95) 1

2. “And the Mountains Echoed” by Khaled Hosseini (Riverhead, $28.95) 2

3. “Bad Monkey” by Carl Hiaasen (Knopf, $26.95) -

4. “The Eye of Moloch” by Glenn Beck (Threshold Editions, $26.00) -

5. “The Silver Star” by Jeannette Walls (Scribner, $26.00) -

6. “The King’s Deception” by Steve Berry (Ballantine, $27.00) -

7. “The Last Original Wife” by Dorothea Benton Frank (William Morrow, $26.99) -

8. “Zero Hour” by Clive Cussler/Graham Brown (Putnam, $28.95) 3

9. “Revenge Wears Prada” by Lauren Weisberger (Simon & Schuster, $25.99) 4

10. “The Hit” by David Baldacci (Grand Central, $27.99) 9

Hardcover Non-fiction

1. “Happy, Happy, Happy” by Phil Robertson (Howard Books, $24.99) 1

2. “American Gun” by Chris Kyle (William Morrow, $29.99) 2

3. “The Duck Commander Family ” by Willie & Korie Robertson (Howard Books, $23.99) 5

4. “Keep It Pithy” by Bill O‘Reilly (Crown Archetype, $21.99) 6

5. “Lean In” by Sheryl Sandberg (Knopf, $24.95) 4

6. “Dad Is Fat” by Jim Gaffigan (Crown Archetype, $25.00) 13

7. “Killing Kennedy” by O‘Reilly/Dugard (Henry Holt, $28.00) 18

8. “The Guns at Last Light” by Rick Atkinson (Henry Holt, $40) 9

9. “Eleven Rings” by Phil Jackson (Penguin, $27.95) 8

10. “The 100” by Jorge Cruise (William Morrow, $25.99) 11

Week that ended June 16, 2013, powered by Nielsen BookScan (c) 2013 The Nielsen Company.