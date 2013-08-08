'The Cuckoo's Calling' keeps top spot on U.S. best-sellers list

NEW YORK (Reuters) - “The Cuckoo’s Calling,” the detective novel written by J.K. Rowling under a pseudonym, held on to the top of the U.S. best-sellers list on Thursday.

The list is compiled using data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide.

Hardcover Fiction Last Week

1. “The Cuckoo’s Calling” by Robert Galbraith (Mulholland, $26.00) 1

2. “Inferno” by Dan Brown (Doubleday, $29.95) 2

3. “First Sight” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte, $28.00) 3

4. “And the Mountains Echoed” by Khaled Hosseini (Riverhead, $28.95) 5

5. “The English Girl” by Daniel Silva (Harper, $27.99) 4

6. “Second Honeymoon” by James Patterson and Howard Roughan (Little, Brown, $28.00) 6

7. “Hidden Order” by Brad Thor (Atria, $27.99) 7

8. “The Highway” by C.J. Box (Minotaur, $25.99) -

9. “The Ocean at the End of the Lane” by Neil Gaiman (William Morrow, $25.99) 11

10. “Bombshell” by Catherine Coulter (Putnam $26.95) 9

Hardcover non-fiction

1. “Zealot” by Reza Aslan (Random House, $27.00) 3

2. “Happy, Happy, Happy” by Phil Robertson (Howard Books, $24.99) 1

3. “Lean In” by Sheryl Sandberg (Knopf, $24.95) 2

4. “This Town” by Mark Leibovich (Blue Rider Press, $27.95) 4

5. “The Duck Commander Family” by Willie & Korie Robertson (Howard Books, $23.99) 5

6. “Let’s Explore Diabetes With Owls” by David Sedaris (Little, Brown, $27.00) 7

7. “Life Code” by Dr. Phil McGraw (Penguin, $26.00) 6

8. “Jerusalem: A Cookbook” by Yotam Ottolenghi (Ten Speed, $35.00) 20

9. “Keep It Pithy” by Bill O‘Reilly (Crown Archetype, $21.99) 12

10. “Shirley Jones: A Memoir” by Shirley Jones (Gallery Books, $27.00) 14

Week that ended August 4, 2013, powered by Nielsen BookScan (c) 2013 The Nielsen Company.

(This story is refiled to change week ending date in final paragraph to Aug. 4)