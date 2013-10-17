FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
'Doctor Sleep' holds top spot on U.S. best-sellers fiction list
Sections
Featured
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
U.S. carmakers eye chance to cut oversupply
Autos
U.S. carmakers eye chance to cut oversupply
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
October 17, 2013 / 5:36 PM / 4 years ago

'Doctor Sleep' holds top spot on U.S. best-sellers fiction list

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Stephen King’s latest novel, “Doctor Sleep,” held onto the No. 1 spot on the U.S. best-sellers fiction list on Thursday for the third consecutive week.

The list is compiled using data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide.

Hardcover Fiction Last Week

1. “Doctor Sleep” by Stephen King (Scribner, $30.00) 1

2. “The Longest Ride” by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central, $27.00) 3

3. “Storm Front” by John Sandford (Putnam, $27.95) -

4. “Gone” by James Patterson and Michael Ledwidge (Little, Brown, $28.95) 2

5. “Starry Night” by Debbie Macomber (Ballantine, $18.00) -

6. “Doing Hard Time” by Stuart Woods (Putnam, $26.95) -

7. “The Signature of All Things” by Elizabeth Gilbert (Viking, $28.95) 4

8. “The Circle” by Dave Eggers (Knopf, $27.95) -

9. “Never Go Back” by Lee Child (Delacorte, $28.00) 6

10. “W Is for Wasted” by Sue Grafton (Putnam, $28.95) 5

Hardcover Non-Fiction

1. “Killing Jesus” by Bill O‘Reilly and Martin Dugard (Henry Holt, $28.00) 1

2. “David and Goliath” by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown, $29.00) 2

3. “My Story” by Elizabeth Smart (St. Martin‘s, $25.99) -

4. “I Am Malala” by Malala Yousafzai (Little, Brown, $26.00) -

5. “Si-Cology 1” by Si Robertson (Howard Books, $22.99) 3

6. “The Reason I Jump” by Naoki Higashida (Random House, $22.00) 12

7. “Break Out!” By Joel Osteen (FaithWords, $26.00) 4

8. “Eat to Live Cookbook” by Joel Fuhrman (HarperOne, $28.99) -

9. “Guinness World Records 2014” (Guinness World Records, $28.95) 6

10. “Dog Songs” by Mary Oliver (Penguin Press, $26.95) -

Week ending October 13, 2013, powered by Nielsen BookScan (c) 2013 The Nielsen Company.

Editing by Patricia Reaney and Eric Kelsey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.