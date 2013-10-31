FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
'Sycamore Row' jumps to top of U.S. best-sellers list
October 31, 2013 / 2:50 PM / 4 years ago

'Sycamore Row' jumps to top of U.S. best-sellers list

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - John Grisham’s “Sycamore Row” shot straight to the top of the U.S. best-sellers list on Thursday, pushing Stephen King’s “Doctor Sleep,” into third place.

The list is compiled using data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide.

Hardcover Fiction Last Week

1. “Sycamore Row” by John Grisham (Doubleday, $28.95) -

2. “The Goldfinch” by Donna Tartt (Little, Brown, $30.00) -

3. “Doctor Sleep” by Stephen King (Scribner, $30.00) 1

4. “The Longest Ride” by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central, $27.00) 2

5. “We Are Water” by Wally Lamb (Harper, $29.99) -

6. “Gone” by James Patterson and Michael Ledwidge (Little, Brown, $28.95) 3

7. “Identical” by Scott Turow (Grand Central, $28.00) 4

8. “Storm Front” by John Sandford (Putnam, $27.95) 6

9. “Starry Night” by Debbie Macomber (Ballantine, $18.00) 8

10. “Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy” by Helen Fielding (Knopf, $26.95) 7

Hardcover Non-Fiction

1. “Killing Jesus” by Bill O‘Reilly and Martin Dugard (Henry Holt, $28.00) 1

2. “David and Goliath” by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown, $29.00) 3

3. “I Am Malala” by Malala Yousafzai (Little, Brown, $26.00) 4

4. “Things That Matter” by Charles Krauthammer (Crown Forum, $28.00) -

5. “Si-Cology 1” by Si Robertson (Howard Books, $22.99) 6

6. “Forty Chances” by Howard G. Buffett (Simon & Schuster, $26.00) -

7. “My Story” by Elizabeth Smart (St. Martin‘s, $25.99) 5

8. “Guinness World Records 2014” (Guinness World Records, $28.95 ) 11

9. “The Duck Commander Devotional” by Alan Robertson (Howard Books, $16.99) 22

10. “Driven” by Donald Driver (Crown Archetype, $25.00) -

Week ending October 27, 2013, powered by Nielsen BookScan (c) 2013 The Nielsen Company.

Editing by Patricia Reaney and Vicki Allen

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
