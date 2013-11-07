'Sycamore Row' retains top of U.S. best-sellers list

NEW YORK (Reuters) - John Grisham’s novel, “Sycamore Row,” held the top spot on the U.S. best-sellers list on Thursday for the second consecutive week.

The list is compiled using data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide.

Hardcover Fiction Last Week

1. “Sycamore Row” by John Grisham (Doubleday, $28.95) 1

2. “Winners” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte, $28.00) -

3. “After Dead” by Charlaine Harris (Ace, $18.00) -

4. “Doctor Sleep” by Stephen King (Scribner, $30.00) 3

5. “The Longest Ride” by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central, $27.00) 4

6. “The Goldfinch” by Donna Tartt (Little, Brown, $30.00) 2

7. “Accused” by Lisa Scottoline (St. Martin‘s, $27.99) -

8. “We Are Water” by Wally Lamb (Harper, $29.99) 5

9. “Fifteen Minutes” by Karen Kingsbury (Howard Books, $22.99) -

10. “Gone” by James Patterson and Michael Ledwidge (Little, Brown, $28.95) 6

Hardcover Non-Fiction

1. “The Pioneer Woman Cooks” by Ree Drummond (William Morrow, $29.99) -

2. “Killing Jesus” by Bill O‘Reilly and Martin Dugard (Henry Holt, $28.00) 1

3. “David and Goliath” by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown, $29.00) 2

4. “Things That Matter” by Charles Krauthammer (Crown Forum, $28.00) 4

5. “Guinness World Records 2014” (Guinness World Records, $28.95 ) 8

6. “The Death of Santini” by Pat Conroy (Doubleday/Talese, $28.95) -

7. “I Am Malala” by Malala Yousafzai (Little, Brown, $26.00) 3

8. “Si-Cology 1” by Si Robertson (Howard Books, $22.99) 5

9. “Stitches” by Anne Lamott (Riverhead, $17.95) -

10. “My Story” by Elizabeth Smart (St. Martin‘s, $25.99) 7

Week ending November 3, 2013, powered by Nielsen BookScan (c) 2013 The Nielsen Company.