'Sycamore Row' holds top spot on U.S. best-sellers list

(Reuters) - John Grisham’s “Sycamore Row” held onto the top spot of the best-sellers list on Thursday, besting Mitch Albom’s “The First Phone Call from Heaven” in sales the week before Christmas.

The list is compiled using data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide.

Hardcover Fiction Last Week

1. “Sycamore Row” by John Grisham (Doubleday, $28.95) 1

2. “The First Phone Call From Heaven” by Mitch Albom (Harper, $24.99) 4

3. “Command Authority” by Tom Clancy (Putnam, $29.95) 2

4. “Doctor Sleep” by Stephen King (Scribner, $30.00) 5

5. “Cross My Heart” by James Patterson (Little, Brown, $29.00) 3

6. “Takedown Twenty” by Janet Evanovich (Bantam, $28.00) 6

7. “The Goldfinch” by Donna Tartt (Little, Brown, $30.00) 7

8. “The Longest Ride” by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central, $27.00) 10

9. “Innocence” by Dean Koontz (Bantam, $28.00) 8

10. “King and Maxwell” by David Baldacci (Grand Central, $28.00) 11

Hardcover Non-Fiction

1. “Killing Jesus” by Bill O‘Reilly and Martin Dugard (Henry Holt, $28.00) 2

2. “Things That Matter” by Charles Krauthammer (Crown Forum, $28.00) 1

3. “Guinness World Records 2014” (Guinness World Records, $28.95 ) 3

4. “George Washington’s Secret Six” by Brian Kilmeade (Penguin/Sentinel, $27.95) 4

5. “David and Goliath” by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown, $29.00) 6

6. “The Pioneer Woman Cooks” by Ree Drummond (William Morrow, $29.99) 7

7. “Miracles and Massacres” by Glenn Beck (S&S/Threshold, $27.00) 5

8. “Si-Cology 1” by Si Robertson (Howard Books, $22.99) 9

9. “The Bully Pulpit” by Doris Kearns Goodwin (Simon & Schuster, $40.00) 8

10. “I Am Malala” by Malala Yousafzai (Little, Brown, 26.00) 10

Week ending December 22, 2013, powered by Nielsen BookScan (c) 2013 The Nielsen Company.