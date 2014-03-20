FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
'Power Play' debuts on top of U.S. best-sellers fiction list
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
Future of money
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
March 20, 2014 / 4:20 PM / 4 years ago

'Power Play' debuts on top of U.S. best-sellers fiction list

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - “Power Play” by Danielle Steel shot straight to the top of the U.S. bestsellers list on Thursday.

Data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide is used to compile the list.

Hardcover Fiction Last Week

1. “Power Play” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte, $28.00) -

2. “The Bootlegger” by Clive Cussler and Justin Scott (Putnam, $27.95) 2

3. “Night Broken” by Patricia Briggs (Ace, $26.95) -

4. “Be Careful What You Wish For” by Jeffrey Archer (St. Martin‘s, $27.99) -

5. “The Invention of Wings” by Sue Monk Kidd (Viking, $27.95) 6

6. “Stone Cold” by C.J. Box (Putnam, $26.95) -

7. “Private L.A.” by James Patterson and Mark Sullivan (Little, Brown, $28.00) 3

8. “The Goldfinch” by Donna Tartt (Little, Brown, $30.00) 7

9. “The Chase” by Janet Evanovich and Lee Goldberg (Bantam, $28.00) 4

10. “Words of Radiance” by Brandon Sanderson (Tor, $28.99) 1

Hardcover Nonfiction

1. “The Blood Sugar Solution” by Mark Hyman (Little, Brown, $28.00) 1

2. “Uganda Be Kidding Me” by Chelsea Handler (Grand Central, $27.00) 2

3. “Dark Souls II Collector’s Ed. Strategy Guide,” by Future Press (Brady Games, $34.99) -

4. “Grain Brain” by David Perlmutter (Little, Brown, $27.00) 5

5. “Killing Jesus” by Bill O‘Reilly and Martin Dugard (Henry Holt, $28.00) 4

6. “The Body Book” by Cameron Diaz (HarperWave, $25.99) 3

7. “The Hard Thing About Hard Things” by Ben Horowitz (HarperBusiness, $29.99) 28

8. “10% Happier” by Dan Harris (It Books, $25.99) -

9. “Things That Matter” by Charles Krauthammer (Crown Forum, $28.00) 6

10. “The Sibley Guide to Birds” by David Allen Sibley (Knopf, $40.00) -

Week ended March 16, 2014, powered by Nielsen BookScan (c) 2014 The Nielsen Company.

Editing by Patricia Reaney and Marguerita Choy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.