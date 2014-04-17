Mary Higgins Clark retains No. 1 spot on U.S. best-sellers list

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Author Mary Higgins Clark’s novel “I’ve Got You Under My Skin,” held on to the top spot on the U.S. best-sellers list on Thursday for the second consecutive week.

Data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide is used to compile the list.

Hardcover Fiction Last Week

1. “I’ve Got You Under My Skin” by Mary Higgins Clark (Simon & Schuster, $26.99) 1

2. “NYPD Red 2” by James Patterson and Marshall Karp (Little, Brown, $28.00) 3

3. “Carnal Curiosity” by Stuart Woods (Putnam, $26.95) -

4. “Keep Quiet” by Lisa Scottoline (St. Martin‘s, $27.99) -

5. “Missing You” by Harlan Coben (Dutton, $27.95) 4

6. “The Goldfinch” by Donna Tartt (Little, Brown, $30.00) 7

7. “The King” by J.R. Ward (NAL, $27.95) 2

8. “Power Play” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte, $28.00) 5

9. “The Invention of Wings” by Sue Monk Kidd (Viking, $27.95) 8

10. “Blossom Street Brides” by Debbie Macomber (Ballantine, $26.00) 6

Hardcover Nonfiction

1. “Flash Boys” by Michael Lewis (Norton, $27.95) 1

2. “The Doctor’s Diet” by Travis Stork (Bird Street Books, 25.95) 3

3. “Face the Music” by Paul Stanley (HarperOne, $28.99) -

4. “The Women of Duck Commander” by Kay Robertson (Howard Books, $25.99) 2

5. “Big Tent” by Mallory Factor (HarperCollins/Broadside, $26.99) -

6. “Miracles Now” by Gabrielle Bernstein (Hay House, $24.95) -

7. “Killing Jesus” by Bill O‘Reilly and Martin Dugard (Henry Holt, $28.00) 9

8. “Thrive” by Arianna Huffington (Harmony, $26.00) 6

9. “The Hungry Girl Diet” by Lisa Lillien (St. Martin’s Griffin, $26.99) 4

10. “Grain Brain” by David Perlmutter (Little, Brown, $27.00) 10

Week ended April 13, 2014, powered by Nielsen BookScan (c) 2014 The Nielsen Company.