FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
'The Book of Life' takes No. 1 spot on U.S. bestsellers list
Sections
Featured
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
ECONOMY
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
The garage science of Tasers
Shock Tactics: Read the full series
The garage science of Tasers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
July 24, 2014 / 7:10 PM / 3 years ago

'The Book of Life' takes No. 1 spot on U.S. bestsellers list

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

The cover image for Deborah Harkness' "The Book of Life". REUTERS/Handout

NEW YORK (Reuters) - “The Book of Life,” the final novel of the time-traveling trilogy written by Deborah Harkness, shot straight to the top of the U.S. bestsellers list on Thursday.

Data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors across the United States is used to compile the list.

Hardcover Fiction Last Week

1. “The Book of Life” by Deborah Harkness

(Viking, $28.95) -

2. “The Heist” by Daniel Silva

(Harper, $27.99) -

3. “Invisible” by James Patterson and

David Ellis (Little, Brown, $28.00) 2

4. “Act of War” by Brad Thor

(Atria, $27.99) 1

5. “Top Secret Twenty-One” by

Janet Evanovich (Bantam, $28.00) 3

6. “Cut and Thrust” by Stuart Woods

(Putnam, $26.95) -

7. “Power Play” by Catherine Coulter

(Putnam, $26.95) 4

8. “Mr. Mercedes,” by Stephen King

(Scribner, $30.00) 6

9. “California” by Edan Lepucki

(Little, Brown, $26.00) 20

10. “The Silkworm” by Robert Galbraith

(LB/Mulholland, $28.00) 5

Hardcover Nonfiction

1. “America” by Dinesh D’Souza

(Regnery, $29.99) 1

2. “Blood Feud” by Edward Klein

(Regnery, $27.99) 2

3. “One Nation,” by Ben Carson

(Penguin/Sentinel, $25.95) 4

4. “The Mockingbird Next Door”

by Marja Mills (Penguin, $27.95) -

5. “Hard Choices” by Hillary Rodham Clinton

(Simon & Schuster, $35.00) 3

6. ”Everything I Need to Know I Learned

from a Little Golden Book” by Diane Muldrow

(Random/Golden Books, $9.99) 5

7. “Think Like a Freak,” by Steven D.

Levitt and Stephen J. Dubner (William

Morrow, $28.99) 8

8. “David and Goliath” by Malcolm Gladwell

(Little, Brown, $29.00) 7

9. “Instinct,” by T.D. Jakes

(FaithWords, $25.00) 9

10. “The Family of Jesus” by

Karen Kingsbury (Howard Books, $19.99) 10

Week ended July 20, 2014, powered by

Nielsen BookScan © 2014 The Nielsen Company.

Editing by Patricia Reaney and Tom Brown

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.