'A Perfect Life' keeps top spot on U.S. bestsellers list

NEW YORK (Reuters) - “A Perfect Life,” the newest romance by prolific writer Danielle Steel, held on to the No. 1 spot on the U.S. bestsellers list on Thursday for the third consecutive week.

Data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors across the United States is used to compile the list.

Hardcover Fiction Last Week

1. “A Perfect Life” by Danielle Steel

(Delacorte, $28.00) 1

2. “Tom Clancy: Support and Defend” by

Mark Greaney, (Putnam, $28.95) 2

3. “The Heist” by Daniel Silva

(Harper, $27.99) 4

4. “Big Little Lies” by Liane Moriarty

(Putnam/Amy Einhorn, 26.95) 6

5. “Invisible” by James Patterson and

David Ellis (Little, Brown, $28.00) 7

6. “The Book of Life” by Deborah Harkness

(Viking, $28.95) 5

7. “The Lost Island” by Douglas J. Preston

(Grand Central, $27.00) -

8. “The Magician’s Land” by Lev Grossman

(Viking, $27.95) -

9. “Severed Souls” by Terry Goodkind

(Tor, $29.99) -

10. “Top Secret” by W.E.B. Griffin

and William E. Butterworth (Putnam, $28.95) -

Hardcover Nonfiction

1. “America” by Dinesh D’Souza

(Regnery, $29.99) 1

2. “One Nation,” by Ben Carson

(Penguin/Sentinel, $25.95) 2

3. “The First Family Detail” by Ronald

Kessler (Crown, $26.00) -

4. “In the Kingdom of Ice” by

Hampton Sides (Doubleday, $28.95) -

5. “Hard Choices” by Hillary Rodham Clinton

(Simon & Schuster, $35.00) 5

6. “Blood Feud” by Edward Klein

(Regnery, $27.99) 3

7. “The Grumpy Guide to Life”

by Grumpy Cat (Chronicle, $12.95) -

8. ”Everything I Need to Know I Learned

from a Little Golden Book” by Diane Muldrow

(Random/Golden Books, $9.99) 6

9. “A Spy Among Friends” by Ben Macintyre

(Crown, $27.00) 4

10. “The Invisible Bridge” by

Rick Perlstein (Simon & Schuster, $37.50) -

Week ended Aug. 10, 2014, powered by

Nielsen BookScan © 2014 The Nielsen Company.