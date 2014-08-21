FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Murakami's 'Colorless Tsukuru Tazaki' tops U.S. bestsellers list
August 21, 2014 / 7:50 PM / 3 years ago

Murakami's 'Colorless Tsukuru Tazaki' tops U.S. bestsellers list

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Reuters) - “Colorless Tsukuru Tazaki and His Years of Pilgrimage,” the latest novel from Japanese author Haruki Murakami, topped the U.S. bestsellers list on Thursday, ending the three-week reign of Danielle Steel’s romance “A Perfect Life.”

Data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors across the United States is used to compile the list.

Hardcover Fiction Last Week

1. ”Colorless Tsukuru Tazaki and

His Years of Pilgrimage” by Haruki Murakami

(Knopf, $25.95) -

2. “Love Letters” by Debbie Macomber

(Ballantine, $26.00) -

3. “The 6th Extinction” by James Rollins

(Morrow, $27.99) -

4. “A Perfect Life” by Danielle Steel

(Delacorte, $28.00) 1

5. “Tom Clancy: Support and Defend” by

Mark Greaney, (Putnam, $28.95) 2

6. “Big Little Lies” by Liane Moriarty

(Putnam/Amy Einhorn, 26.95) 4

7. “The Heist” by Daniel Silva

(Harper, $27.99) 3

8. “The Lost Island” by Douglas J. Preston

and Lincoln Child (Grand Central, $27.00) 7

9. “Invisible” by James Patterson and

David Ellis (Little, Brown, $28.00) 5

10. “The Goldfinch” by Donna Tartt

(Little, Brown, $30.00) 11

Hardcover Nonfiction

1. “America” by Dinesh D‘Souza

(Regnery, $29.99) 1

2. “One Nation,” by Ben Carson

(Penguin/Sentinel, $25.95) 2

3. “My Drunk Kitchen,” by Hannah Hart

(Dey Street, $22.99) -

4. “In the Kingdom of Ice” by

Hampton Sides (Doubleday, $28.95) 4

5. “The First Family Detail” by Ronald

Kessler (Crown, $26.00) 3

6. “Hard Choices” by Hillary Rodham Clinton

(Simon & Schuster, $35.00) 5

7. “Blood Feud” by Edward Klein

(Regnery, $27.99) 6

8. ”Everything I Need to Know I Learned

from a Little Golden Book” by Diane Muldrow

(Random/Golden Books, $9.99) 8

9. “David and Goliath” by Malcom Gladwell

(Little, Brown, $29.00) 12

10. “A Spy Among Friends” by Ben Macintyre

(Crown, $27.00) 9

Week ended Aug. 17, 2014, powered by

Nielsen BookScan © 2014 The Nielsen Company.

Editing by Patricia Reaney and Tom Brown

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
