John Grisham's 'Gray Mountain' remains No. 1 on U.S. bestseller list
December 31, 2014 / 7:51 PM / 3 years ago

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - John Grisham’s “Gray Mountain” ended the year with the top spot on the U.S. bestseller list for the third week in a row on Wednesday.

Data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors across the United States is used to compile the list.

Hardcover Fiction Last Week

1. “Gray Mountain” by John Grisham

(Doubleday, $28.95) 1

2. “Hope to Die” by James Patterson

(Little, Brown, $29.00) 2

3. “Revival” by Stephen King

(Scribner, $30.00) 3

4. “All the Light We Cannot See”

by Anthony Doerr (Scribner, $27.00) 7

5. “Tom Clancy: Full Force and Effect”

by Mark Greaney (Putnam, $29.95) 5

6. “The Escape” by David Baldacci

(Grand Central, $28.00) 4

7. “The World of Ice & Fire” by

George R.R. Martin (Bantam, $50.00) 6

8. “Leaving Time” by Jodi Picoult

(Ballantine, $28.00) 8

9. “Flesh and Blood” by Patricia Cornwell

(Morrow, $28.99) 9

10. “The Burning Room” by Michael Connelly

(Little, Brown, $28.00) 10

Hardcover Nonfiction

1. “Killing Patton” by Bill O‘Reilly

and Martin Dugard (Henry Holt, $30.00) 1

2. “41: A Portrait of My Father” by

George W. Bush (Crown, $28.00) 2

3. “Yes Please” by Amy Poehler

(HarperCollins/Dey Street, $28.99) 5

4. “Guinness World Records 2015”

(Guinness World Records, $28.95) 3

5. “Make It Ahead” by Ina Garten

(Clarkson Potter, $35.00) 4

6. “What If?” by Randall Munroe

(HMH, $26.00) 6

7. “Ripley’s Believe It or Not!”

by Ripley’s Believe It or Not! (Ripley, $28.95) 8

8. “Money: Master the Game” by

Tony Robbins (Simon & Schuster, $28.00) 7

9. “Dreamers and Deceivers” by Glenn Beck

(S&S/Threshold, $27.00) 9

10. “You Can, You Will” by Joel Osteen

(FaithWords, 24.00) 15

* Week ended Dec. 28, 2014, powered by Nielsen BookScan © 2014 Nielsen Co.

Editing by Patricia Reaney and Jeffrey Benkoe

