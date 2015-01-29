FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
'The Girl on the Train' tops U.S. bestsellers list
January 29, 2015 / 8:50 PM / 3 years ago

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - “The Girl on the Train,” the debut thriller by London-based author Paula Hawkins, jumped to the top of the U.S. bestsellers on Thursday nudging Dean Koontz’s “Saint Odd” from first to third place.

Data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors across the United States is used to compile the list.

Hardcover Fiction Last Week

1. “The Girl on the Train” by

Paula Hawkins (Riverhead, $26.95) 2

2. “All the Light We Cannot See”

by Anthony Doerr (Scribner, $27) 3

3. “Saint Odd” by Dean Koontz

(Bantam, $28.00) 1

4. “Gray Mountain” by John Grisham

(Doubleday, $28.95) 4

5. “Burned” by Karen Marie Moning

(Delacorte, $27.00) -

6. “First Frost” by Sarah Addison Allen

(St. Martin’s, $25.99) -

7. “Hope to Die” by James Patterson

(Little, Brown, $29) 7

8. “Cold Cold Heart” by Tami Hoag

(Dutton, $27.95) 5

9. “Insatiable Appetites” by Stuart Woods

(Putnam, $27.95) 6

10. “The Escape” by David Baldacci

(Grand Central, $28) 8

Hardcover Nonfiction

1. “Zero Belly Diet” by David Zinczenko

(Ballantine, $26) 2

2. “The 20/20 Diet” by Phil McGraw

(Bird Street, $26) 1

3. “God, Guns, Grits, and Gravy” by

Mike Huckabee (St. Martin’s $26.99) -

4. “Killing Patton” by Bill O‘Reilly

and Martin Dugard (Henry Holt, $30) 3

5. ”The Life-Changing Magic of

Tidying Up” by Marie Kondo (Ten Speed, $16.99) 4

6. “Being Mortal” by Atul Gawande

(Metropolitan, $26) 7

7. “Money: Master the Game” by

Tony Robbins (Simon & Schuster, $28) 5

8. “Yes Please” by Amy Poehler

(HarperCollins/Dey Street, $28.99) 6

9. “Make It Ahead” by Ina Garten

(Clarkson Potter, $35) 8

10. “41: A Portrait of My Father”

by George W. Bush (Crown, $28.00) 10

(Week ended Jan. 25, 2015, powered by Nielsen BookScan © 2014 Nielsen Co)

Editing by Patricia Reaney and Cynthia Osterman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
