'The Girl on the Train' tops bestsellers list for seventh week

The debut thriller by author Paula Hawkins, "The Girl on the Train," kept a steady hold on the No. 1 spot on the U.S. bestsellers list on Thursday for the sixth week. REUTERS/Handout

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Author Paul Hawkins’ debut thriller, “The Girl on the Train,” stayed No. 1 on the U.S. bestsellers list on Thursday, where it has claimed the top spot for seven consecutive weeks.

Data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors across the United States is used to compile the list.

Hardcover Fiction Last Week

1. “The Girl on the Train,” by

Paula Hawkins (Riverhead, $26.95) 1

2. “Prodigal Son” by Danielle Steel

(Delacorte, $28.00) 2

3. “The Assassin” by Clive Cussler

and Justin Scott (Putnam, $28.95) -

4. “All the Light We Cannot See,”

by Anthony Doerr (Scribner, $27.00) 3

5. “The Buried Giant” by Kazuo Ishiguro

(Knopf, $26.95) -

6. “The Nightingale,” by Kristin Hannah

(St. Martin’s, $27.99) 5

7. “A Spool of Blue Thread” by Anne Tyler

(Knopf, $27.95) 6

8. “Dead Heat” by Patricia Briggs

(Ace, $26.95) -

9. “Private Vegas,” by James Patterson

and Maxine Paetro (Little, Brown, $28.00) 8

10. “Mightier than the Sword” by

Jeffrey Archer (St. Martin’s $27.99) 4

Hardcover Nonfiction

1. ”The Life-Changing Magic of

Tidying Up,” by Marie Kondo (Ten Speed, $16.99) 1

2. “Being Mortal,” by Atul Gawande

(Metropolitan, $26.00) 4

3. “The 20/20 Diet” by Phil McGraw

(Bird Street, $26.00) 2

4. “Killing Patton,” by Bill O‘Reilly

and Martin Dugard (Henry Holt, $30) 5

5. “Bold” by Peter H. Diamandis and

Steven Kotler (Simon & Schuster, $28.00) 8

6. “Goddesses Never Age” by Christiane

Northrup (Hay House, $25.99) 12

7. “Effortless Healing” by Joseph Mercola

(Harmony, $26.00) 7

8. “Yes Please” by Amy Poehler

(Morrow/Dey Street $28.99) 10

9. “Girl in a Band” by Kim Gordon

(Morrow/Dey Street, $27.99) 6

10. “Money: Master the Game” by Tony Robbins

(Simon & Schuster, $28.00) 11

(Week ended March 8, 2015, powered by Nielsen BookScan

© 2014 Nielsen Co)