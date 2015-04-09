FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
'The Girl on the Train' marks 11 weeks at top of bestsellers list
#Entertainment News
April 9, 2015 / 7:35 PM / 2 years ago

'The Girl on the Train' marks 11 weeks at top of bestsellers list

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Author Paula Hawkins’ debut thriller, “The Girl on the Train,” retained its hold on the No.1 spot on the U.S. bestsellers list for the eleventh consecutive week on Thursday.

Data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors across the United States is used to compile the list.

Hardcover Fiction Last Week

1. “The Girl on the Train,” by

Paula Hawkins (Riverhead, $26.95) 1

2. “The Stranger” by Harlan Coben

(Dutton, $27.95) 2

3. “The Shadows” by J.R. Ward

(NAL, $27.95) -

4. “All the Light We Cannot See,”

by Anthony Doerr (Scribner, $27.00) 4

5. “NYPD Red 3” by James Patterson and

Marshall Karp (Little, Brown, $28.00) 3

6. “The Patriot Threat” by Steve Berry

(Minotaur, $27.99) -

7. “At the Water’s Edge” by Sara Gruen

(Random/Spiegel & Grau, $28.00) -

8. “Last One Home” by Debbie Macomber

(Ballantine, $26.00) 5

9. “Prodigal Son” by Danielle Steel

(Delacorte, $28.00) 6

10. “The Nightingale,” by Kristin Hannah

(St. Martin’s, $27.99) 7

Hardcover Nonfiction

1. “Dead Wake” by Erik Larson

(Crown, $28.00) 1

2. ”The Life-Changing Magic of

Tidying Up,” by Marie Kondo (Ten Speed, $16.99) 2

3. “Trisha’s Table” by Trisha Yearwood

(Clarkson Potter, $29.99) -

4. “Get What’s Yours” by Lawrence J.

Kotlikoff, Philip Moeller and Paul Solman

(Simon & Schuster, $19.99) 4

5. “Being Mortal,” by Atul Gawande

(Metropolitan, $26.00) 8

6. “The 20/20 Diet” by Phil McGraw

(Bird Street, $26.00) 5

7. “Killing Patton,” by Bill O‘Reilly

and Martin Dugard (Henry Holt, $30) 10

8. “H Is for Hawk” by Helen Macdonald

(Grove, $26.00) 11

9. “Becoming Steve Jobs” by Brent Schlender

and Rick Tetzeli (Crown, $30.00) 6

10. “Better than Before” by Gretchen Rubin

(Crown, $26.00) 7

(Week ended April 5, 2015, powered by Nielsen BookScan

© 2014 Nielsen Co)

Editing by Patricia Reaney

