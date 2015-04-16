FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 16, 2015 / 7:10 PM / 2 years ago

'The Girl on the Train' holds spot at top of U.S. bestsellers list

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - “The Girl on the Train,” a thriller by author Paula Hawkins, kept its perch on Thursday at the top of the U.S. bestsellers list, a spot it has held for a dozen weeks.

Data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors across the United States is used to compile the list.

Hardcover Fiction Last Week

1. “The Girl on the Train,” by

Paula Hawkins (Riverhead, $26.95) 1

2. “All the Light We Cannot See,”

by Anthony Doerr (Scribner, $27.00) 4

3. “The Stranger” by Harlan Coben

(Dutton, $27.95) 2

4. “Hot Pursuit,” by Stuart Woods

(Putnam, $27.95) -

5. “Chasing Sunsets” by Karen Kingsbury

(S&S/Howard, $22.99) -

6. “NYPD Red 3” by James Patterson and

Marshall Karp (Little, Brown, $28.00) 5

7. “Miracle at Augusta” by James Patterson

and Peter de Jonge (Little, Brown, $26.00) -

8. “The Patriot Threat” by Steve Berry

(Minotaur, $27.99) 6

9. “At the Water’s Edge” by Sara Gruen

(Random/Spiegel & Grau, $28.00) 7

10. “The Nightingale,” by Kristin Hannah

(St. Martin’s, $27.99) 10

Hardcover Nonfiction

1. “Legends & Lies” by Bill O’Reilly and

David Fisher (Holt, $32.00) -

2. ”The Life-Changing Magic of

Tidying Up” by Marie Kondo (Ten Speed, $16.99) 2

3. “Dead Wake” by Erik Larson

(Crown, $28.00) 1

4. “Franklin Barbecue” by Aaron Franklin

and Jordan Mackay (Ten Speed, $29.99) -

5. “The Residence” by Kate Andersen Brower

(Harper, $27.99) -

6. “Get What’s Yours” by Lawrence J.

Kotlikoff, Philip Moeller and Paul Solman

(Simon & Schuster, $19.99) 4

7. “Work Rules!” by Laszlo Bock

(Hachette/Twelve, $30.00) -

8. “Do Over” by Jon Acuff

(Penguin/Portfolio, $26.95) -

9. “The Blue Zones Solution” by Dan Buettner

(National Geographic, $26.00) -

10. “Being Mortal,” by Atul Gawande

(Metropolitan, $26.00) 5

(Week ended April 12, 2015, powered by Nielsen BookScan © 2014 Nielsen Co)

Editing by Patricia Reaney and Cynthia Osterman

