'The Liar' takes over top spot on U.S. bestsellers list
April 23, 2015 / 7:25 PM / 2 years ago

'The Liar' takes over top spot on U.S. bestsellers list

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Nora Roberts’ “The Liar” knocked “The Girl on the Train” from the No. 1 spot on the U.S. bestsellers list on Thursday, which it had held for a dozen weeks.

Data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors across the United States is used to compile the list.

Hardcover Fiction Last Week

1. “The Liar” by Nora Roberts

(Putnam, $27.95) -

2. “The Girl on the Train,” by

Paula Hawkins (Riverhead, $26.95) 1

3. “All the Light We Cannot See,”

by Anthony Doerr (Scribner, $27.00) 2

4. “Every Fifteen Minutes” by

Lisa Scottoline (St. Martin’s, $27.99) -

5. “The Stranger” by Harlan Coben

(Dutton, $27.95) 3

6. “Miracle at Augusta” by James Patterson

and Peter de Jonge (Little, Brown, $26.00) 7

7. “NYPD Red 3” by James Patterson and

Marshall Karp (Little, Brown, $28.00) 6

8. “Hot Pursuit,” by Stuart Woods

(Putnam, $27.95) 4

9. “The Nightingale,” by Kristin Hannah

(St. Martin’s, $27.99) 10

10. “Chasing Sunsets” by Karen Kingsbury

(S&S/Howard, $22.99) 5

Hardcover Nonfiction

1. “Legends & Lies” by Bill O’Reilly and

David Fisher (Holt, $32.00) 1

2. “The Real-Life MBA” by Jack Welch and

Suzy Welch (Harper Business, $29.99) -

3. “The Road to Character” by David Brooks

(Random, $28.00) -

4. ”The Life-Changing Magic of

Tidying Up” by Marie Kondo (Ten Speed, $16.99) 2

5. “Dead Wake” by Erik Larson

(Crown, $28.00) 3

6. “Dealing with China” by Henry M.

Paulson Jr. (Hachette/Twelve, $32.00) -

7. “The Residence” by Kate Andersen Brower

(Harper, $27.99) 5

8. “Get What’s Yours” by Lawrence J.

Kotlikoff, Philip Moeller and Paul Solman

(Simon & Schuster, $19.99) 6

9. “Being Mortal,” by Atul Gawande

(Metropolitan, $26.00) 10

10. “Miss Jessie’s” by Miko Branch

(Amistad, $24.99) -

(Week ended April 19, 2015, powered by Nielsen BookScan

© 2014 Nielsen Co)

Editing by Patricia Reaney and Alan Crosby

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
