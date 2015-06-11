'Finders Keepers' nabs No. 1 spot on U.S. bestsellers list

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Stephen King’s newest book, “Finders Keepers,” shot straight to the top of the U.S. bestsellers list on Thursday, knocking “Radiant Angel,” by Nelson DeMille, into fourth place.

Data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors across the United States are used to compile the list.

Hardcover Fiction Last Week

1. “Finders Keepers” by Stephen King

(Scribner, $30) -

2. “The Girl on the Train” by

Paula Hawkins (Riverhead, $26.95) 2

3. “In the Unlikely Event” by Judy Blume

(Knopf, $27.95) -

4. “Radiant Angel” by Nelson DeMille

(Grand Central, $28) 1

5. “Piranha” by Clive Cussler and

Boyd Morrison (Putnam, $28.95) 4

6. “14th Deadly Sin” by James Patterson

and Maxine Paetro (Little, Brown, $28) 5

7. “Memory Man” by David Baldacci

(Grand Central, $28) 6

8. “The Fateful Lightning” by Jeff Shaara

(Ballantine, $28) -

9. “Gathering Prey” by John Sandford

(Putnam, $28.95) 7

10. “Beach Town” by Mary Kay Andrews

(St. Martin’s, 26.99) 9

Hardcover Nonfiction

1. ”The Life-Changing Magic of

Tidying Up” by Marie Kondo (Ten Speed, $16.99) 1

2. “The Wright Brothers” by David

McCullough (Simon & Schuster, $30) 2

3. “Adios, America” by Ann Coulter

(Regnery, $27.99) -

4. “Legends & Lies” by Bill O‘Reilly and

David Fisher (Holt, $32) 3

5. “The Whole 30,” by Melissa Hartwig and

Dallas Hartwig (HMH, $30) 7

6. “And the Good News Is ...” by Dana Perino

(Hachette/Twelve, $26) 4

7. “The Road to Character” by David Brooks

(Random, $28) 6

8. “Primates of Park Avenue”

by Wednesday Martin (Simon & Schuster, $26) -

9. “American Wife” by Taya Kyle

(Morrow, $27.99) 5

10. “It’s a Long Story” by Willie Nelson

(Little, Brown, $30) 9

(Week ended June 7, 2015, powered by Nielsen BookScan

© 2015 The Nielsen Company)