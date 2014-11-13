FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Grisham's 'Gray Mountain' holds top spot on U.S. best-seller list
November 13, 2014 / 7:55 PM / 3 years ago

Grisham's 'Gray Mountain' holds top spot on U.S. best-seller list

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Reuters) - John Grisham’s latest thriller novel, “Gray Mountain,” took the top spot on the U.S. best-seller list on Thursday for the third consecutive week.

Data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors across the United States is used to compile the list.

Hardcover Fiction Last Week

1. “Gray Mountain” by John Grisham

(Doubleday, $28.95) 1

2. “The Burning Room” by Michael Connelly

(Little, Brown, $28.00) -

3. “Havana Storm” by Clive Cussler and Dirk

Cussler (Putnam, $28.95) 5

4. “Pegasus” by Danielle Steel

(Delacorte, $28.00) 6

5. “Prince Lestat” by Anne Rice

(Knopf, $28.95) 4

6. “The World of Ice & Fire” by

George R.R. Martin (Bantam, $50.00) 2

7. “Leaving Time” by Jodi Picoult

(Ballantine, $28.00) 7

8. “Edge of Eternity,” by Ken Follett

(Dutton, $36.00) 8

9. “Burn,” by James Patterson and Michael

Ledwidge (Little, Brown, $28.00) 10

10. “The Slow Regard of Silent Things” by

Patrick Rothfuss (DAW, $18.95) 3

Hardcover Nonfiction

1. “Make It Ahead” by Ina Garten

(Clarkson Potter, $35.00) 1

2. “Killing Patton,” by Bill O’Reilly

and Martin Duggard (Henry Holt, $30.00) 2

3. “The Motivation Manifesto” by Brendon

Burchard (Hay House, $19.99) 4

4. “For Love of Country” by

Schultz/Chandrasekaran (Knopf, $24.00) -

5. “Yes Please” by Amy Poehler

(HarperCollins/Dey Street, $28.99) 3

6. “Sugar Impact Diet” by JJ Virgin

(Grand Central, $26.00) -

7. “True Love” by Jennifer Lopez

(Penguin, $29.95) -

8. “Guinness World Records 2015”

(Guinness World Records, $28.95) 8

9. “Dreamers and Deceivers” by Glenn Beck

(S&S/Threshold, $27.00) 5

10. “Not That Kind of Girl” by Lena Dunham

(Random House, $28.00) 6

Week ended Nov. 9, 2014, powered by Nielsen BookScan © 2014 The Nielsen Company.

Editing by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
