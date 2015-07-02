Patterson's 'Truth or Die' nabs top spot on U.S. bestsellers list

Author James Patterson poses at the CBS Studios rooftop summer soiree in West Hollywood, California May 18, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

NEW YORK (Reuters) - “Truth or Die,” James Patterson’s newest novel, shot straight to the top of the U.S bestsellers list on Thursday, pushing Stephen King’s “Finders Keepers” into sixth place.

Data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors across the United States is used to compile the list.

Hardcover Fiction Last Week

1. “Truth or Die” by James Patterson

and Howard Roughan (Little, Brown, $28.00) -

2. “The Girl on the Train,” by

Paula Hawkins (Riverhead, $26.95) 2

3. “The Melody Lingers On” by

Mary Higgins Clark (Simon & Schuster, $26.99) -

4. “Wicked Charms” by Janet Evanovich and

Phoef Sutton (Bantam, $28.00) -

5. “Country,” by Danielle Steel

(Delacorte, $28.00) 3

6. “Finders Keepers,” by Stephen King

(Scribner, $30) 1

7. “Tom Clancy: Under Fire,” by

Grant Blackwood (Putnam, $28.95) 4

8. “In the Unlikely Event,” by Judy Blume

(Knopf, $27.95) 7

9. “Radiant Angel,” by Nelson DeMille

(Grand Central, $28) 6

10. “The President’s Shadow,” by

Brad Meltzer (Grand Central, $28.00) 5

Hardcover Nonfiction

1. “Down the Rabbit Hole” by Holly Madison

(Morrow/Dey Street, $25.99) -

2. ”The Life-Changing Magic of

Tidying Up,” by Marie Kondo (Ten Speed, $16.99) 3

3. “The Wright Brothers,” by David

McCullough (Simon & Schuster, $30) 1

4. “Modern Romance” by Aziz Ansari

(Penguin Press, $28.95) 4

5. “Legends & Lies,” by Bill O‘Reilly and

David Fisher (Holt, $32) 2

6. “Triggers,” by Marshall Goldsmith

and Mark Reiter (Crown Business, $27.00) 5

7. “Dead Wake,” by Erik Larson

(Crown, $28.00) 7

8. “Adios, America,” by Ann Coulter

(Regnery, $27.99) 9

9. “The Whole 30” by Dallas Hartwig and

Melissa Hartwig (HMH, $30.00) 14

10. “The Road to Character,” by

David Brooks (Random, $28) 10

(Week ended June 28, 2015, powered by Nielsen BookScan © 2015 The Nielsen Company)