Harper Lee's 'Go Set a Watchman' stays atop U.S. bestsellers list

A customer picks up a copy of author Harper Lee's novel "Go Set a Watchman" at a Waterstones bookstore in London, Britain July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Harper Lee’s highly anticipated novel “Go Set a Watchman” kept the top spot for a second consecutive week on the U.S. bestsellers list published on Thursday.

Data released from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors across the United States is used to compile the list.

Hardcover Fiction Last week

1. “Go Set a Watchman” 1

Harper Lee (Harper, $27.99)

2. “The Girl on the Train” 2

Paula Hawkins (Riverhead, $26.95)

3. “Code of Conduct” 4

Brad Thor (Atria, $27.99)

4. “The English Spy” 5

Daniel Silva (Harper, $27.99)

5. “Truth or Die” 8

Patterson/Roughan (Little, Brown, $28)

6. “Nemesis” 6

Catherine Coulter (Putnam, $26.95)

7. “Naked Greed” 7

Stuart Woods (Putnam, $27.95)

8. “Speaking in Bones” -

Kathy Reichs (Bantam, $28)

9. “The Melody Lingers On” 9

Mary Higgins Clark (Simon & Schuster, $26.99)

10. “Finders Keepers” 10

Stephen King (Scribner, $30)

Hardcover Nonfiction

1. “Self-Help” -

Miranda Sings (S&S/Gallery, $22.99)

2. “The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up” 1

Marie Kondo (Ten Speed, $16.99)

3. “Between the World and Me” 2

Ta-Nehisi Coates (Random/Spiegel&Grau, $24)

4. “The Wright Brothers” 3

David McCullough (Simon & Schuster, $30)

5. “Modern Romance” 4

Aziz Ansari (Penguin Press, $ 28.95)

6. “The Conservative Heart” 7

Arthur C. Brooks (HarperCollins/Broadside, $27.99)

7. “Down the Rabbit Hole” 5

Holly Madison (Morrow/Dey Street, $25.99)

8. “A Time for Truth” 6

Ted Cruz (HarperCollins/Broadside, $27.99)

9. “A Full Life” 10

Jimmy Carter (Simon & Schuster, $28)

10. “Being Mortal”

Atul Gawande (Metropolitan, $26) 12

(Week ended July 26, 2015, powered by Nielsen BookScan © 2015 The Nielsen Company)