'Mistress' tops U.S. best-sellers list for third straight week

NEW YORK (Reuters) - “Mistress,” a political thriller by James Patterson and David Ellis, stayed atop the list of best-selling U.S. books on Thursday for its third consecutive week at the No. 1 spot.

The list is compiled using data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide.

Hardcover Fiction Last Week

1. “Mistress,” by James Patterson and David Ellis (Little, Brown, $28.00) 1

2. “The Cuckoo’s Calling” by Robert Galbraith (Mulholland, $26.00) 2

3. “Inferno” by Dan Brown (Doubleday,

$29.95) 4

4. “Rose Harbor in Bloom” by Debbie Macomber (Ballantine, $26.00) 3

5. “And the Mountains Echoed” by Khaled Hosseini (Riverhead, $28.95) 5

6. “The Third Kingdom” by Terry Goodkind (Tor Books, $29.99) -

7. “Night Film” by Marisha Pessl (Random House, $28.00) -

8. “The Kill List” by Frederick Forsyth (Putnam, $27.95) -

9. “The Bone Season” by Samantha Shannon (Bloomsbury, $24.00) -

10. “First Sight” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte, $28.00) 6

Hardcover Non-Fiction

1. “The Liberty Amendments” by Mark R.

Levin (S&S/Threshold, $26.99) 1

2. “Happy, Happy, Happy” by Phil Robertson (Howard Books, $24.99) 3

3. “Zealot” by Reza Aslan (Random House, $27.00) 2

4. “Lean In” by Sheryl Sandberg (Knopf, $24.95) 4

5. “The Duck Commander Family” by Willie & Korie Robertson (Howard Books, $23.99) 5

6. “Exposed: The Secret Life of Jodi Arias” by Jane Velez-Mitchell (William Morrow, $25.99) -

7. “Lawrence in Arabia” by Scott Anderson (Doubleday, $28.95) 7

8. “This Town” by Mark Leibovich (Blue Rider Press, $27.95) 6

9. “The Butler” by Wil Haygood (Atria/37 Ink, $18.00) 11

10. “The Synchronicity Key” by David Wilcock (Dutton, $29.95) -

Week that ended August 25, 2013, powered by Nielsen BookScan (c) 2013 The Nielsen Company.