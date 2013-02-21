Fox TV's Bill O'Reilly to chronicle crucifixion of Jesus in book

Donald Trump and television personality Bill O'Reilly watch the New York Yankees play the Baltimore Orioles in the fifth inning of their MLB American League game at Yankee Stadium in New York, July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Television host and author Bill O‘Reilly, whose previous books were about the assassinations of two U.S. presidents, will tackle another famous death in his upcoming work, “Killing Jesus: A History,” his publisher said on Thursday.

The Fox News television network anchor will write the book, which will be published on September 24, with Martin Dugard, the co-author of “Killing Kennedy: The End of Camelot” and “Killing Lincoln: The Shocking Assassination That Changed America Forever.”

The book will chronicle the political and historical events leading up to the crucifixion of Jesus of Nazareth and the impact of his death, according to the publisher Henry Holt and Company.

“It is inarguable that Jesus was the most influential man to have ever lived,” Stephen Rubin, Henry Holt’s president and publisher, said in a statement. “I can think of no one better than Bill O‘Reilly to write this story in a way that has never been told before.”

O‘Reilly revealed some hints about the book during his television show on Wednesday.

“My co-author, Martin Dugard, and I have uncovered some amazing things about the execution of Jesus of Nazareth and how it all tied into Roman power,” he said.

O‘Reilly was accused of including factual inaccuracies in “Killing Lincoln.” The author said the book contained only minor errors that were corrected.