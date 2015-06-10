FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Police investigate after new 'Fifty Shades' reported stolen
#Arts
June 10, 2015 / 11:25 AM / 2 years ago

Police investigate after new 'Fifty Shades' reported stolen

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Police are investigating reports that a copy of “50 Shades” author E.L. James’s latest novel, “Grey”, has been stolen just a week before publication, her British publisher Random House said on Wednesday.

A publicity firm representing Random House said that the latest in James’s series of hugely successful erotic novels would still be published as scheduled on June 18, which is the fictional character Christian Grey’s birthday.

“We have no further comment to make due to an ongoing police investigation,” the statement said.

Reports of the book’s theft had been circulating, raising fears that it could be leaked or that extracts could be sold to the media.

The trilogy about the erotic relationship between a college student, Anastasia Steele, and business tycoon Grey, is one of the most successful series in the history of publishing, with more than 125 million books sold.

The trilogy was mostly told from the point of view of Anastasia, but James has said the new book looks at the affair from Grey’s vantage point.

Reporting by Michael Roddy; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
