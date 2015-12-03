Writer Ryan Gattis on physical pain and his love of LA

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - A few months into researching his novel “All Involved” about the 1992 Los Angeles riots, American author Ryan Gattis found himself face to face with a former gang leader.

Alone in one of LA’s most dangerous areas and stripped of his phone, Gattis took a chance and shared his personal experiences of physical pain (from a football accident), hoping that would create a bond between them. It did.

Gattis, a former literature teacher and writer of two earlier novels, spent 2-1/2 years talking to gang members, firefighters, nurses and other LA residents who lived through the 1992 riots before writing. The riots, sparked by the acquittal of police accused of beating black motorist Rodney King, left more than 60 dead and caused property damage of more than $1 billion.

Gattis’s widely acclaimed book has been acquired by HBO.

The 37-year-old writer talked to Reuters in Stockholm about his experiences while on tour to promote his book.

Q: You met with a former criminal and gang leader, whose trust and consent you needed to talk to people. What happened?

A: We finally got to the point where I could see that he had a scar on his face and had been through physical violence in a similar way that I’ve been. So I decided that I will tell him -- when I was 17 my nose was torn out of my face and I had to go through two big face operations. And it was incredible to look at this guy, who had been solid as a rock, now opening up.

Q: Your book contains a lot of very explicit violence, was that necessary for the story?

A: Absolutely, because I think if we sugar-coat violence we miss the truth of it, we miss the consequentiality of it. I think the beauty of fiction is that it allows us to not risk ourselves bodily, but to be able to feel these emotions, physically.

Q: What’s your next project?

A: Oh, it’s definitely going to be about LA, I‘m writing it now. I think the work I’ve done and the people I’ve been able to build bridges with, make them to trust me and bless what I write, gives me a really great opportunity.

Q: So, we can expect more about the LA gang world?

A: There will be elements of that... I‘m still playing with it. But it will be elements of repercussion, we might even find out what happened to some of the characters down the road.

Q: You seem to be in love with LA.

A: I love the fact that it’s a whole world in a city. The most Chinese spoken outside China is in LA, the most Korean - LA, the most Vietnamese - just south of LA. It really is this weird pilot program for the world. It’s the most diverse city in America...It’s a world, it’s global. But you can drive anywhere you want.