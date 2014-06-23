FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Author James Patterson donates 45,000 books to NYC students
Sections
Featured
Mexico races to save 12-year-old girl, quake toll hits 237
Mexico Earthquake
Mexico races to save 12-year-old girl, quake toll hits 237
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment News
June 23, 2014 / 5:55 PM / 3 years ago

Author James Patterson donates 45,000 books to NYC students

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - James Patterson‘s, one of America’s most prolific authors, will donate 45,000 copies of his books for young readers to students in New York, a city official said on Monday.

New York Schools Chancellor Carmen Farina said sixth-grade students in more than 300 schools throughput the city’s five boroughs will be offered the books to encourage them to read during their summer vacation.

“We know that in the long-term summer reading is critical in enabling our students to succeed both in and out of the classroom, and this donation will help do just that,” Farina said in a statement announcing the donation.

Patterson, the author of “Unlucky 13,” “Cross My Heart” and “NYPD Red,” has sold more than 300 million books worldwide and is one of the best-selling authors of all time.

The fictional psychologist Alex Cross is among his most famous characters. In addition to his adult novels, Patterson has written the highly praised Middle School books for young readers such “I Even Funnier” and “Ultimate Showdown.”

The donation to New York City follows a similar program in Chicago, where the author gave away more than 28,000 books to students.

(This story fixes typos in 5th paragraph)

Reporting by Patricia Reaney; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.