FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. author George Saunders wins Story Prize for short fiction
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfair
Energy & Environment
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfair
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment News
March 6, 2014 / 2:40 AM / 4 years ago

U.S. author George Saunders wins Story Prize for short fiction

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - American author George Saunders on Wednesday won the Story Prize for his best-selling short story collection “Tenth of December,” which has been lauded for its formal innovation and keen eye to people’s darker aspects.

Saunders, 55, topped finalists Andrea Barrett’s “Archangel” collection and Rebecca Lee’s “Bobcat” for the $20,000 prize, the richest among annual literary fiction honors in the United States.

Saunders, who lives in New York and teaches creative writing at Syracuse University, was given the award at a ceremony at the New School in New York.

“George Saunders offers a vision and version of our world that takes into account the serious menace all around us without denying the absurd pleasures that punctuate life,” the judges said in a statement. “This book is very funny and very sad.”

The author’s previous collection of short stories, 2006’s “In Persuasion Nation,” was also a finalist for the award.

Saunders has authored five additional books and was included on Time magazine’s list of the 100 most influential people in the world last year.

Past winners of the Story Prize, which is underwritten by the Mississippi-based Chisholm Foundation, include Claire Vaye Watkins, Mary Gordon, Jim Shepard, Tobias Wolff and Steven Millhauser.

Reporting by Eric Kelsey; Editing by Piya Sinha-Roy and Leslie Adler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.