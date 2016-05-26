Turning 90, Winnie-the-Pooh meets Britain's queen in new story

LONDON (Reuters) - Winnie-the-Pooh turns 90 this year and the much-loved children’s character returns for a new adventure in which he meets someone else celebrating the same significant birthday -- Britain’s Queen Elizabeth.

“Winnie-the-Pooh and the Royal Birthday” sees the popular bear from A.A. Milne’s children’s stories travel to London with friends Christopher Robin, Piglet and Eeyore, where they take in the famous sites and arrive at Buckingham Palace.

The short illustrated and audio story, which can be downloaded for free, has been released to celebrate both birthdays. Elizabeth turned 90 last month while Milne’s first Winnie-the-Pooh book came out in October 1926.

It was written by Jane Riordan and illustrated by Mark Burgess in the style used by E.H. Shepard for Milne’s stories.

“There’s such a wit and a style to the stories that adults enjoy reading them to children,” British actor Jim Broadbent, who narrates the audio story, said in a video release.

“... The children love them and they then love them and want to pass them on to the next generation and they carry on.”