Six novels shortlisted for Bailey's women's prize
April 7, 2014 / 8:45 PM / 3 years ago

Six novels shortlisted for Bailey's women's prize

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nigerian novelist Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie signs an autograph after a reading of her new book 'Americanah' in Lagos April 27, 2013. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

LONDON (Reuters) - Six novels have made the shortlist for The Bailey’s Women’s Prize for Fiction, the organizers of Britain’s only annual book award for women’s fiction announced on Monday.

“We are very excited by the books we have chosen for the shortlist,” Helen Fraser, chair of judges, said in a statement.

“Each one is original and extraordinary in its own way - each offers something different and exciting and illuminating.”

The six finalists for the prize, to be announced in June, are as follows:

- Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Nigeria, for “Americanah”

- Hannah Kent, Australia, for “Burial Rites”

- Jhumpa Lahiri, Britain and the United States, for “The Lowland”

- Audrey Magee, Ireland, for “The Undertaking”

- Eimear McBride, Ireland, for “A Girl is a Half-formed Thing”

- Donna Tartt, American, “The Goldfinch”

Writing by Michael Roddy; Editing by Andrew Roche

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
