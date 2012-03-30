FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Wisconsin town plagued by booming sounds gets quake detectors
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
March 30, 2012 / 6:30 PM / 6 years ago

Wisconsin town plagued by booming sounds gets quake detectors

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Geologists have installed four seismometers to detect earthquakes in the Wisconsin town of Clintonville where for two weeks residents have been jolted by booms that scientists trace to minor tremors, a town official said on Friday.

Determined not to let Clintonville’s minor celebrity status go to waste, the town near Green Bay has sold some 230 T-shirts emblazoned with the words, “I Survived the 1.5.” Proceeds will be used for a beautification project.

The town experienced a small 1.5 magnitude quake on March 20 at 12:16 a.m., which was detected by U.S. Geological Survey sensors, the closest of which was 15 miles away, town administrator Lisa Kuss said.

“Now we’ve got more detectors,” Kuss said.

Assistant geology professor Greg Waite of Michigan Technological University and two graduate students installed four seismographs in shallow ground around the town of 4,500 on Thursday. Seismic readings will be fed to the USGS database.

USGS geologists believe Clintonville may be experiencing a swarm of smaller tremors, which can cause booming and rattling sounds as the seismic waves reach the surface.

Calls flooded the town’s police department on Tuesday, but the USGS was unable to determine if there was a quake because there was too much background noise, mainly high winds.

“It’s been pretty quiet (since Tuesday). We got four calls last night, so there was some activity, but it wasn’t one of those ‘holy smokes’ nights,” Kuss said.

So far, only one homeowner has claimed slight damage to her foundation, which may or may not be due to the quakes, Kuss said.

Reporting By Andrew Stern; Editing by Paul Thomasch

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.