FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Boot camp for zombies as Universal Studios readies ride
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment News
June 9, 2016 / 1:50 AM / a year ago

Boot camp for zombies as Universal Studios readies ride

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Becoming a zombie is hard work. Just ask the actors being put through a zombie bootcamp for Universal Studios Hollywood’s latest theme park attraction “The Walking Dead,” based on the hit AMC series.

The two-week training includes teaching actors to realistically playing a ‘walker’ - an undead corpse – by slowing down, dropping shoulders and trying to develop their own style of walk.  During the press day, the cast were overseen by the AMC series’ executive producer, Greg Nicotero.

“It’s very physical so in some ways it’s like being an athlete because whatever they’re going to do they’re going to do every ten seconds, literally thousands and thousands if not millions of times so a lot of it has to do with being in control of their body and being able to be this close to people without actually touching them,” said John Murdy, creative director of Universal Studios Hollywood.

The theme park previously hosted “The Walking Dead” maze for a limited run during its Halloween season, but due to the popularity of the attraction and the show, the new “Walking Dead” experience, where visitors will be “survivors” amid the zombie apocalypse, will be a permanent fixture and enhanced with props and prosthetics from the series. It will open on July 4.

”I think it’s going to be really scary but the thing is about scaring people that I’ve learned over the years and I’ve been doing this all my life is it’s kind of the same as riding a rollercoaster. There’s an adrenaline rush when people get scared,” Murdy said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.