BorgWarner quarterly profit up 12 percent
May 1, 2014 / 12:16 PM / 3 years ago

BorgWarner quarterly profit up 12 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - BorgWarner Inc (BWA.N), a maker of automotive turbochargers and emissions systems, posted a higher quarterly profit, helped by higher sales at both its engine and drivetrain businesses.

BorgWarner also raised its full-year sales growth forecast and said it now expects it to increase between 12 and 15 percent in 2014, up from its earlier forecast of 7 to 11 percent.

Net income attributable to BorgWarner rose 12 percent to $159.1 million, or 69 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $142 million, or 61 cents per share. <ID:>

Excluding one-time items, BorgWarner earned 83 cents a share.

Reporting by Mridhula Raghavan in Bangalore; Editing by Rodney Joyce

