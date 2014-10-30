BorgWarner lowers earnings outlook, shares fall

DETROIT (Reuters) - BorgWarner Inc, shares fell on Thursday morning after the maker of automotive turbochargers and emission systems lowered its full-year 2014 profit outlook, due to weakening currencies.

Shares fell as much as 7 percent after BorgWarner changed its forecast when it posted third-quarter earnings that were roughly in line with analysts’ expectations.

The new net earnings outlook for the year is between $3.23 and $3.28 per share, down from a previous range of $3.25 to $3.35 per share. Just three months ago, the company raised its net earnings forecast to that range.

“Due to weakening foreign currencies, net sales growth (for 2014) is now expected to be 12 percent to 13 percent,” the company’s earnings statement said, down from a previous outlook of an increase between 13 percent and 15 percent.

Excluding one-time items, BorgWarner’s earnings per share of 79 cents narrowly beat expectations of 78 cents per share by analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net income for the quarter was $166.6 million, or 73 cents per diluted share, from $166.8 million, or 72 cents per diluted share a year ago.

Quarterly sales rose 12.5 percent to $2.03 billion, missing analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The higher sales were largely a result of last December’s purchase of Germany’s Gustav Wahler, which produced exhaust gas recirculation valves. Its 2013 sales were about $350 million.

BorgWarner also said its third-quarter sales were hampered by “a planned slow ramp-up of a major program by a North American customer” that it did not name.

The company, headquartered in suburban Detroit, is one of the largest suppliers of turbocharging technology, which is being increasingly used by automakers, including its largest customers Volkswagen AG and Ford Motor Co, to boost fuel economy and meet stricter mileage and emissions standards.

Thursday morning, BorgWarner shares on the New York Stock Exchange were trading at $53.34, down 6.1 percent.