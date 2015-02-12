FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BorgWarner earnings match Wall Street expectations
Sections
Featured
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
World
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
February 12, 2015 / 1:21 PM / 3 years ago

BorgWarner earnings match Wall Street expectations

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DETROIT (Reuters) - BorgWarner Inc (BWA.N) reported fourth quarter earnings in line with analysts’ forecasts and revenue of $1.99 billion, which was just shy of expectations.

An update to the Michigan-based BorgWarner’s revenue and profit forecast will come with its next quarterly statement in three months, the company said.

Last month, BorgWarner, an automotive supplier and maker of fuel-saving turbochargers and emissions systems, said its 2015 sales would rise between 9.5 to 12 percent, excluding the impact of currency fluctuations.

Factoring in the currency impact - including weak currencies in Europe and Japan and other areas where the company operates - will cut 2015 net sales growth to between 2 percent and 6 percent, BWA Chief Executive James Verrier told investors last month.

BWA shares, which closed Wednesday at $58.02 each, have risen nearly 20 percent since Jan. 14 when the company cut its 2015 earnings forecast to between $3.35 and $3.55 per share.

For the fourth quarter, reported net profit of $140 million in the quarter, or 61 cents per diluted share, compared with $141 million, or 62 cents per diluted share, a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S had expected the company to earn 75 cents per share, which matched BWA’s performance on that basis. Analysts expected quarterly revenue of $2.02 billion.

For 2014, BWA’s revenue of $8.3 billion was a record high.

For the year, the company’s operating profit margin was 12.9 percent, up from 12.4 percent in 2013, it said.

Reporting by Bernie Woodall Editing by W Simon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.