February 11, 2016 / 1:12 PM / 2 years ago

Auto parts maker BorgWarner's revenue rises 6.6 percent

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - BorgWarner Inc (BWA.N), a maker of automotive fuel-saving turbochargers and emissions systems, reported higher revenue in the fourth quarter, and profit excluding one-time items that beat analysts’ expectations.

Excluding items, BorgWarner’s earnings per share in the quarter of $0.75 beat Wall Street expectations of $0.72, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue rose 6.6 percent, which it said would have been a rise of 7.1 percent if currency fluctuations were excluded. Revenue grew to $2.12 billion from $1.99 billion.

Net income attributable to BorgWarner fell to $125.3 million, or 56 cents a share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from $139.9 million, or 61 cents a share, a year earlier.

The company bought Remy International Inc, a maker of electric and hybrid motors, for about $950 million. The deal closed in the fourth quarter and was announced last July.

The purchase of Remy was among the $0.21 per share of one-time items logged in the fourth quarter, which also included $0.07 per share for a pension settlement.

BorgWarner said at an industry conference a month ago that it would boost its research and development spending toward more electrification of vehicles, including gasoline-battery hybrids.

The company affirmed its first quarter and full-year forecasts for 2016.

Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru and Bernie Woodall in Detroit; Editing by Kirti Pandey and Bernadette Baum

