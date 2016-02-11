FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Auto parts maker BorgWarner's revenue rises 6.6 percent
Sections
Featured
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
California wildfires
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
February 11, 2016 / 1:12 PM / 2 years ago

Auto parts maker BorgWarner's revenue rises 6.6 percent

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - BorgWarner Inc (BWA.N), a maker of automotive fuel-saving turbochargers and emissions systems, reported higher revenue in the fourth quarter, and profit excluding one-time items that beat analysts’ expectations.

Excluding items, BorgWarner’s earnings per share in the quarter of $0.75 beat Wall Street expectations of $0.72, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue rose 6.6 percent, which it said would have been a rise of 7.1 percent if currency fluctuations were excluded. Revenue grew to $2.12 billion from $1.99 billion.

Net income attributable to BorgWarner fell to $125.3 million, or 56 cents a share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from $139.9 million, or 61 cents a share, a year earlier.

The company bought Remy International Inc, a maker of electric and hybrid motors, for about $950 million. The deal closed in the fourth quarter and was announced last July.

The purchase of Remy was among the $0.21 per share of one-time items logged in the fourth quarter, which also included $0.07 per share for a pension settlement.

BorgWarner said at an industry conference a month ago that it would boost its research and development spending toward more electrification of vehicles, including gasoline-battery hybrids.

The company affirmed its first quarter and full-year forecasts for 2016.

Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru and Bernie Woodall in Detroit; Editing by Kirti Pandey and Bernadette Baum

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.